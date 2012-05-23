May 23 Solar companies Suntech Power Holdings Co
Ltd and Trina Solar Ltd said their first-quarter
margins were squeezed as they set aside money to offset
anti-dumping tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on solar
panel imports from China.
The U.S. Commerce Department set punitive tariffs last
Thursday after ruling in favor of the local firms that said
Chinese exporters were dumping cut-price panels on their market.
The tariffs apply to most top Chinese exporters, including
Suntech Power and Trina Solar Ltd, at 31 percent.
The import duty comes at a time when solar companies are
already grappling with a steep decline in margins, caused by
oversupply and subsidy cuts in top European markets. Some are
renegotiating raw material supply contracts, while others have
cut production and even laid off people.
Suntech and Trina, however, expect margins to recover in the
second quarter as they eye further cost savings and see a rise
in demand.
Suntech, the world's largest photovoltaic solar module
maker, sees second-quarter gross margins in the range of 3
percent to 6 percent, higher than the 0.6 percent in the first
quarter.
The company said first-quarter gross profit and gross
margins were hit by a provision for U.S. countervailing and
anti-dumping duties.
Trina forecast second-quarter gross margin, including the
impact of provisions for potential countervailing and
anti-dumping duties, of about 10 percent. By that measure,
margins were 5.8 percent in the first quarter.
The company expects a sequential reduction in manufacturing
costs in the second quarter after it renegotiates a chunk of its
long-term supply agreements for silicon, the key material that
turns sunlight into electricity inside solar panels.
Trina, one of China's largest solar equipment makers,
expects to lower other panel costs to 50 cents per watt by the
end of 2012 from 58 cents currently.
"We will continue to streamline our wafer and module
manufacturing operations, reduce cost and focus on cash
management," Suntech Chief Executive Zhengrong Shi said in a
statement.
Suntech expects a sequential growth of more than 20 percent
in shipments in the second quarter.
Trina expects to ship 500 megawatt (MW) to 520 MW modules
in the second quarter, higher than the 380 MW in its
first-quarter. It expects shipments of 2-2.1 gigawatt (GW) this
year, versus 1.51 GW last year.
FIRST QUARTER
Suntech said net loss attributable to holders of American
Depositary Shares (ADS) was $133 million, or 74 cents per ADS,
for the first quarter, compared with net income of $31.9
million, or 17 cents per ADS, a year ago.
The company's revenue fell 53 percent to $409.5 million.
Trina Solar's first-quarter net loss was $29.8 million, or
42 cents per American Depositary share (ADS), compared with an
income of $47.7 million, or 63 cents per ADS, in the year-ago
quarter.
Revenue fell 37 percent to $349.9 million.
Shares of Trina Solar and Suntech have plummeted in the last
year, losing about three-quarters of their value. The broader
MAC Global Solar Energy Index fell 76 percent during the period.