VERONA, Italy May 7 Global installed capacity for the photovoltaic industry is seen rising to between 90 and 110 gigawatts (GW) this year from just below 70 GW in 2011, the head of the European photovoltaic industry group told an energy conference on Monday.

"The growth will depend on support of politicians. It's not only about money, it's also about reducing bureaucracy," Reinhold Buttgereit, secretary general of the EPIA lobby group, told Reuters.

(Reporting By Svetlana Kovalyova)