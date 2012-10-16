TOKYO Oct 16 Solar Frontier, a unit of Japan's
Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, will shut indefinitely its
Miyazaki-Daini solar module plant to help its other factory,
which has annual output capacity of 900 megawatts, run at full
pace next year.
Concentrating production at the Kunitomi plant in southern
Japan would enable Solar Frontier, which specialises in CIGS
technology - solar panels made of metals copper, indium, gallium
and selenium - to produce up to 900 MW of solar modules in 2013,
a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
That would be a jump of around 50 percent from estimated
output of 600 MW this year, aimed at meeting demand growth in
the Japanese market.
"We want to use the newest and most cost-effective Kunitomi
plant fully from next year," the spokesman said.
Kunitomi started working in February 2011. Solar Frontier
shut one of its three plants in 2010, and Miyazaki-Daini, which
has capacity of only 60 MW, will close this December.
In July, Japan's government introduced a scheme to subsidise
renewable power suppliers, in a shift of its energy policy away
from nuclear power after last year's Fukushima disaster
Companies and homeowners are rushing to register as power
suppliers under the scheme. More than 80 percent of the total
registered capacity of 1,778 MW is solar.
Solar Frontier plans to sell about 60 percent of its modules
in Japan this year, compared with 30 percent at home and 70
percent abroad in 2011.
