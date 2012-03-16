* Schoeller Renewables, Concord Blue acquire assets
* No purchase prices disclosed
FRANKFURT, March 16 Parts of Solar
Millennium, a German solar company that filed for
insolvency in December, have been sold to investors by its
insolvency administrator, the group said on Friday.
Schoeller Renewables, owned by German industrialist family
Schoeller, has bought Solar Millennium's 50 percent stake in PV
Power Holding GmbH, which develops photovoltaic (PV) projects in
Italy.
In addition, Concord Blue Engineering, a Germany-based
company active in the biomass sector, has bought Solar
Millennium's holding of about 75 percent in Blue Tower, which
markets technology to extract carbon-neutral gas trough the
decomposition of biomass.
"The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price
of the two disposals," Solar Millennium said in a statement.
Solar Millennium was one of two major German solar companies
to file for insolvency last December, after running out of cash
before it was able to finalize deals to sell large projects in
the United States and Spain.
German solar module maker Solon also filed for
insolvency that month.
Solar companies in Europe and the United States have been
hit hard by a toxic mix of oversupply, falling prices, low-cost
Asian competition and lower government subsidies on which the
industry still depends.
This has already triggered a wave of bankruptcies in the
United States, most notably panel maker Solyndra LLC and
Evergreen Solar.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)