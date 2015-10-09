(Adds company's competitors, updates shares)
By Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis
Oct 9 SolarWinds Inc, a U.S. provider of
information technology management software to businesses, said
on Friday that it was exploring strategic alternatives after
Reuters reported the company was in talks to sell itself.
SolarWinds, which has a market capitalization of close to
$3.5 billion, said it was conducting the review in response to
an unsolicited expression of interest from a third party it did
not name.
Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported, citing sources, that
SolarWinds was in talks with several private equity firms about
selling itself, and that it was working with investment bank
JPMorgan Chase & Co. SolarWinds confirmed it had
retained JPMorgan and said it had also hired law firm DLA Piper
LLP to advise on the review.
"Consistent with its duties, our board of directors has
determined that it is prudent to undertake a review to see which
alternative or alternatives, including our standalone plan, are
the best way to maximize shareholder value," SolarWinds Chief
Executive Kevin Thompson said in a statement.
The company cautioned that there could be no assurance that
the consideration of strategic alternatives would result in any
transaction. JPMorgan had no immediate comment.
SolarWinds shares were trading up 12.1 percent at $46.96 in
afternoon trading in New York.
There has been a flurry of enterprise software companies
going private in the last few years, including Informatica Corp,
Tibco Software, Compuware and BMC Software.
Based in Austin, Texas, SolarWinds provides IT
infrastructure management software to companies, small
businesses, government agencies and educational institutions
worldwide. It competes with Hewlett-Packard Co, IBM Corp
, CA Inc and Cisco Systems Inc.
SolarWinds said during its second-quarter earnings
announcement in July that it faced challenges in its licensing
business. It also lowered its annual revenue outlook, which
drove down its shares and prompted several research analysts to
lower their price targets on the company.
SolarWinds was founded in 1999 and went public in 2009. Its
co-founder Don Yonce, a former Wal-Mart Stores Inc executive,
holds a 13 percent stake in SolarWinds, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)