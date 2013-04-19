FRANKFURT, April 19 German ailing solar module
maker SolarWorld is interested in the solar cell
production that car parts supplier Bosch is trying to
divest, its chief executive told a German paper.
"We are interested in parts of Bosch's operations, above all
its solar cell production," SolarWorld CEO Frank Asbeck told
business daily Handelsblatt.
Bosch in late March said it will sell or shut down its
heavily loss-making solar energy operations, the latest blow to
the industry as Germany curbs green energy subsidies and cheap
Chinese imports flood the market.
SolarWorld earlier this week said plunging solar module
prices and asset writedowns led to an expected net loss of more
than half a billion euros in 2012. [ID:ID:nL2N0D42A0]
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Cowell)