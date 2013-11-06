FRANKFURT Nov 6 Germany's SolarWorld
is close to taking over one of Bosch's solar panel
plants, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the
car parts supplier seeks to cut its losses in the solar sector.
A glut of solar equipment has led to a pricing slump over
the past four years, throwing many companies into crisis and
leading some of them, including former heavyweights Q-Cells
, Solon and Conergy, to file for
insolvency.
SolarWorld and Bosch are in talks about the latter's
photovoltaics plant in Arnstadt, Germany, and a deal could be
announced as early as this week, the sources said. The plant has
about 1,800 employess.
SolarWorld declined to comment, while Bosch said that it is
still in talks with potential investors.
Bosch said in March that it would end solar panel production
early next year and put parts of the business up for sale after
losing 2.4 billion euros ($3.23 billion) since creating the
photovoltaics unit in 2008.
Bosch is not the only large group to end its foray into the
solar industry, which rewarded investors with lavish returns
during its boom in the mid-2000s. German engineering
conglomerate Siemens last year said it was pulling
the plug on its loss-making solar energy business.
