DUESSELDORF, Germany May 2 SolarWorld Chief Executive Frank Asbeck said the company was close to securing funds from a Qatar investor, a move aimed at turning around the ailing solar group.

"We will publish the size of the potential stake at the extraordinary general meeting," Asbeck told Reuters on Thursday.

Earlier this week, SolarWorld said it reached a preliminary deal on restructuring its 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) debt load, including a debt-to-equity swap that would hand its creditors most of the ailing solar group.

