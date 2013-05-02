BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
DUESSELDORF, Germany May 2 SolarWorld Chief Executive Frank Asbeck said the company was close to securing funds from a Qatar investor, a move aimed at turning around the ailing solar group.
"We will publish the size of the potential stake at the extraordinary general meeting," Asbeck told Reuters on Thursday.
Earlier this week, SolarWorld said it reached a preliminary deal on restructuring its 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) debt load, including a debt-to-equity swap that would hand its creditors most of the ailing solar group.
($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.