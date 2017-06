FRANKFURT Aug 13 German solar group SolarWorld slashed its outlook for the ongoing year, citing "price dumping" by Asian peers that has led the company to post a first-half operating loss of 144 million euros ($177.32 million).

"From today's perspective, SolarWorld AG will not generate a positive EBIT in the 2012 fiscal year in light of the aggressive market situation characterized by illegal trade practices," the company said on Monday.