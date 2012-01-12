DUESSELDORF, Germany Jan 12 SolarWorld Chief Executive Frank Asbeck said he was not aware of any interest by RWE in the company, responding to market talk the German utility may be looking at the solar panel maker.

Asbeck said he would "never part with" his 27.80 percent stake he holds in SolarWorld, repeating similar remarks he has made in the past.

RWE said it generally did not comment on market rumours, adding it never had shown any interest in the equipment manufacturing business of the renewable energy industry. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen, Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christoph Steitz)