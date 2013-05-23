BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo CEO says trusts in state solution for Veneto banks
* confident in a state solution for Veneto banks, does not believe other banks will intervene Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome newsroom)
MILAN May 23 Italian publisher Il Sole 24 Ore , which publishes the country's leading business daily, said on Thursday it has underwritten a securitisation of trade receivables worth 55 million euros ($71 million).
The transaction, the first of this kind in the Italian Media sector, will enhance the company's ability to access capital markets.
($1 = 0.7766 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Danilo Masoni)
* confident in a state solution for Veneto banks, does not believe other banks will intervene Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome newsroom)
BEIJING, May 31 China's central bank said on Wednesday that its holdings of short foreign currency positions in forwards and futures versus the yuan shrank in April.