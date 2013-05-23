MILAN May 23 Italian publisher Il Sole 24 Ore , which publishes the country's leading business daily, said on Thursday it has underwritten a securitisation of trade receivables worth 55 million euros ($71 million).

The transaction, the first of this kind in the Italian Media sector, will enhance the company's ability to access capital markets.

