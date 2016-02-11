NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - Software company Solera may face an uphill battle as it tries to lure investors into a US$4bn debt sale backing its buyout by Vista Equity Partners.

A brutal sell-off in the US junk-bond market has caused buyers to step away from the riskiest credits, pushing the average yield on junk-rated bonds to almost 10% this week.

Solera, which provides claim-processing software to the auto insurance industry, got a lukewarm reception when it began marketing the debt package to bond and loan investors this week.

The company expects leverage to increase by a full turn to 6.8 times on an adjusted basis following the buyout - and ratings agencies put it even higher than that.

"At the moment, we don't have much appetite for this kind of leverage," said Darren Hughes, co-head of high-yield investments at Invesco.

"We don't think we will be alone pushing back on the over-levered issue," Hughes told IFR. "For us to get involved, it will require an additional equity contribution."

JUNK CONDITIONS

The tough conditions in the market are hampering efforts to clear a backlog of bonds and leveraged loans that were underwritten last year to finance acquisitions.

Underwriters this week were forced to fund a US$1.1bn debt package for Endurance International after failing to find buyers for the debt, while LeasePlan postponed a 1.55bn-equivalent bond offering backing its buyout.

In November, the US$5.6bn debt sale for the buyout of Veritas by Carlyle Group collapsed - one of the largest casualties of investor pushback over the past few years.

One sticking point was the high leverage ratio of 6.4 times, which several investors saw as excessive and ultimately forced banks to yank the deal from the market and fund the acquisition with their own balance sheet.

At an investor presentation in New York this week, Solera treasurer Hank Courson insisted the company would address the issue.

"We've got a track record of de-levering in periods of organic growth, which is the phase we are entering into today, and our first priority is ripping out one turn of leverage," he said.

But the issue will clearly be a sticking point for many.

"We peg leverage well above seven times," one high-yield portfolio manager said.

Standard & Poor's this week downgraded Solera two notches to B on expectations that adjusted leverage will soar to 10x by year's end, or 8.5x excluding preferred equity.

SIGNS OF INTEREST

Still, a banker on the deal said the loan portion of the deal had already received "triple-digit orders" and said any comparisons to the Veritas failure would be "very unfair".

And some investors found comfort in the US$3.1bn equity check the company will receive from the deal's sponsors, which is equivalent to 44% of its pro-forma capitalization of US$7.1bn.

"That's a pretty high equity contribution," said the head of high-yield at a US asset management firm. "We have seen deals with as little as 25% of equity in the past."

In addition to Vista Equity Partners, which is putting US$2.1bn on the table, affiliates of Koch Equity Development and Goldman Sachs will provide US$1bn in equity between them.

Underwriters are sounding out investor appetite for the US$2bn-equivalent eight-year non-call three bond portion of the deal - which will include a euro tranche - at a yield of 10% area, according to several buyside sources.

A US$1.9bn-equivalent dual-currency term loan is being marketed at 450bp-475bp over Libor and Euribor with a 1% Libor floor and a discount of 98.

Goldman Sachs, which is the lead underwriter, originally aimed to tie up the financing at the end of last year, but held off after Veritas failed to clear the market.

Now that junk bonds have tumbled so sharply, though, many say it is the wrong time to sell the Solera package.

"This is not the time to launch this deal," said one banker. "There's one reason and one reason only they've launched this: to get it off their books."

Goldman Sachs is lead-left bookrunner, with bookrunners Citigroup, Jefferies, Macquarie, Nomura and UBS. Guggenheim and KKR are co-managers. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Robert Smith; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Natalie Harrison)