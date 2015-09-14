(Adds confirmation from Solera, details)
By Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Solera Holdings Inc,
which provides technology services to insurance companies, said
it agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of private-equity firm
Vista Equity Partners for $3.74 billion in cash.
Vista expects the transaction to enhance its position as an
acquirer of data companies and enterprise application software.
The deal is the largest in Vista's history, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
The offer price of $55.85 per share represents a 13 percent
premium to Westlake, Texas-based Solera's share price on Friday,
when the stock closed up 3.9 percent.
The deal value is based on Solera's outstanding shares as of
Aug. 25. Including debt, the deal is valued at about $6.5
billion, Solera said.
The deal, which is not subject to any financing condition,
will be financed through a combination of common and preferred
equity contributions by investment funds affiliated with Vista,
Koch Equity Development, and an affiliate of Goldman Sachs & Co,
Solera said in a statement.
Existing debt financing as well as new debt financing for
the deal, which has been approved by Solera's board, has been
committed to by Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Goldman Sachs Lending
Partners LLC, Solera said.
The deal is expected to close no later than the first
calendar quarter of 2016, the company said.
On Aug. 20, Solera said it was exploring a "variety of
strategic alternatives." The company hired Rothschild as its
financial adviser while its board of directors' special
committee hired adviser Centerview Partners LLC and the law firm
Sullivan & Cromwell.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is advising Vista on the deal.
Solera's clients include the 10 largest insurance companies
in Europe and the United States, according to its website.
Bloomberg reported earlier on Sunday that the parties had
agreed to the terms.
Private-equity firms have been active buyers of insurance
services providers, attracted by their resilience in financial
downturns. In August, Thoma Bravo acquired iPipeline, a provider
of software to the life insurance industry. Last year, New
York-based KKR & Co LP bought Sedgwick Claims Management
Services Inc for $2.4 billion from private-equity peer Hellman &
Friedman LLC.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker, Greg Roumeliotis and Aurindom
Mukherjee; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Gopakumar Warrier)