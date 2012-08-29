WELLINGTON Aug 29 New Zealand state-owned coal miner Solid Energy Ltd said it plans to mothball one of its coal mines, cut production and jobs, and slash capital spending as it tries to counter falling prices and a strong currency.

The company warned two weeks ago that it needed to counter an expected NZ$200 million ($161 million) slump in revenues in the current financial year because of falling demand and prices for coal.

Solid Energy said on Wednesday it would cut production at one of its North Island mines, put the development of another on the South Island on hold, and defer capital spending.

"We've had to make these difficult decisions to cushion the impact of the market and protect as much as we can of the long-term value of the business," said chief executive Don Elder.

Solid Energy produces largely high grade coking coal used for steel making, with around two-thirds of its near 2 million tonnes of coal going to India.

It has said global prices have fallen more than 40 percent over the past year to below $200 per tonne, and that the downturn has been exacerbated by a strong New Zealand dollar that has gained around 3 percent so far this year.

The cost saving measures would cut about 140 mining and support jobs and were aimed at its more costly underground operations.

Solid Energy has significant lignite coal resources, and in March said it was buying the failed Pike River coal mine, in which 29 miners were killed in an explosion in 2010.

It is one of four New Zealand state-owned energy companies slated for partial privatisation over the next three to five years, although the government said last week the company's finances needed to be in a suitable shape before any sale.

($1 = NZ1.24) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Richard Pullin)