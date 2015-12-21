BRIEF-Dundee Energy says notification of TSX continued listing review
* Dundee Energy announces notification of TSX continued listing review
Dec 21 Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc said it would buy SolidFire, a flash-storage systems maker, for $870 million in cash.
The deal is expected to close in the fiscal fourth quarter, the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru)
* Dundee Energy announces notification of TSX continued listing review
* Effective as of May 9, 2017, Neil Mcdonnell has ceased acting as executive vice president and chief financial officer of co