BRIEF-Revolution Lighting opens new facility in Simi Valley, California
* Revolution lighting technologies opens new facility in simi valley, california to support production of baa/taa compliant led tubes
Nov 6 Solidium Oy
* Says placed 100 million shares in Teliasonera AB, representing about 2.3 percent of outstanding share capital of Teliasonera
* Says has agreed to not dispose of any further shares of Teliasonera for a period of 90 days following announcement of equity offering on Nov. 5, 2014, subject to certain customary exceptions
* PolarityTE Inc enters formal agreement with cell therapy and regenerative medicine, a leading cell therapy manufacturer in the intermountain west