European shares fall as French stocks come under pre-election pressure
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Dec 17 Solidium Oy : * says dividend distribution of EUR 187 million will be paid to the
state of Finland
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp said on Friday it has decided to make an all-cash offer to buy the rest of PanaHome Corp worth 92.4 billion yen ($846.9 million), cancelling an earlier stock-swap agreement.