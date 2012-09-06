CORRECTED-BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Turkey, Russia franchisee plans London IPO
* DP Eurasia says expects to have free float of not less than 50 percent
HELSINKI, Sept 6 Finland's Solidium says net asset value decreased in year through June 30 by 1.5 billion euros to 6.9 billion euros (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* DP Eurasia says expects to have free float of not less than 50 percent
NEW YORK, June 5 Leaving your job soon and rolling over a 401(k) into an IRA? Thinking about buying an annuity? About to call your money manager and allocate this year's Roth contribution?