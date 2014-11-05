HELSINKI Nov 5 Finnish state's investment arm
Solidium on Wednesday said it would sell 100 million shares,
representing a stake of 2.3 percent, in Swedish telecoms
operator TeliaSonera.
Solidium currently owns 10.1 percent of the company,
stemming from a Swedish-Finnish merger. It said it expects to
announce the outcome of the offering, in which UBS is the lead
manager and sole bookrunner, on Thursday.
TeliaSonera shares closed at 51.90 Swedish crowns ($7.04) in
Stockholm.
The announcement comes after the Finnish minister overseeing
ownership in companies told Reuters the government aims to raise
more than 1 billion euros from Solidium as it looks to curb debt
growth.
($1 = 7.3769 Swedish crown)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by David Evans)