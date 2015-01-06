BRIEF-Cathy Beaudoin stepping down as Amazon Fashion's President- spokeswoman
* Cathy Beaudoin has decided to step down from her position as president of Amazon Fashion- Amazon Fashion spokeswoman Further company coverage:
Jan 6 Solocal Group SA :
* Announces the appointment of Virginie Cayatte as Chief Financial Officer in charge of finance, real estate and procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ANKARA, May 4 Iran's main pro-reform opposition leaders plan to speak out from their confinement under house arrest this month to publicly back President Hassan Rouhani for re-election, aides say, helping win over voters disillusioned with the slow pace of change.