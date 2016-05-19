(Adds CEO quote, background)

May 19 French online communication company SoLocal Group, previously known as PagesJaunes, said on Thursday it is working on a debt reduction plan which would be financed by issuing new shares.

The company reported an 8 pct drop in revenue and a 9 pct drop in recurring EBITDA for the first quarter.

As of March 31, the company had net debt of 1.106 billion euros ($1.24 billion), it said.

SoLocal Group's sales growth would continue to be constrained by debt repayments for most of 2016, Chief Executive Officer Jean-Pierre Remy said in a statement.

The company sees a positive impact from the restructuring from the fourth quarter of 2016 at the earliest, it said.

For 2016 SoLocal Group said it expects internet revenue growth of 0-2 pct and an EBITDA-to-revenue margin of at least 28 pct. Internet revenues represented 83 pct of total revenue for the first quarter, the company said.

