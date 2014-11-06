Nov 6 Solocal Group SA

* Q3 consolidated revenues 229.3 million euros (67 pct Internet), down 7.9 pct

* 2014 revenues and normalised gross operating margin expected around low end of announced guidance (revenues decrease between 3 pct and 6 pct, and normalised gross operating margin expected between 355 million euros and 375 million euros)

* Maintained objective of return to global growth in 2015 by generating about 75 pct of revenues on Internet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: