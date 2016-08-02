PARIS Aug 2 A group of minority shareholders on
Tuesday said it would oppose a debt restructuring unveiled this
week by French online communication and directories company
SoLocal, previously known as PagesJaunes.
SoLocal plans to issue new shares to raise 784 million euros
($880 million) and along with a partial debt for equity swap
reduce its 1.164 billion euros of debt to 400 million by the end
of the year.
However, the shareholders' group called Regroupement
PPLocal, representing 1,100 investors and around 15 percent of
the equity, said it would oppose the restructuring "using all
possible legal means."
"The Association finds that the management's project is
unacceptable and totally unbalanced," it said in a statement.
The plan, it argues, would seriously dilute the holdings of
minority shareholders. To proceed the company needs the backing
of shareholders and creditors. It is scheduled to hold an
investor day on Aug.31.
Nobody at SoLocal was immediately available for comment.
Trading in the shares of SoLocal was suspended on Monday and
is due to resume on Thursday at the company's request.
The share price has fallen by more than 50 percent since the
beginning of the year and currently values SoLocal at 132
million euros.
($1 = 0.8910 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)