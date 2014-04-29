BRIEF-Motorola Solutions enters into revolving credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank
* Motorola Solutions Inc - on April 25, 2017, co entered into a new revolving credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. - SEC filing
PARIS, April 29 Solocal Group SA : * Says shareholders approve refinancing plan, 440 million euro capital increase
April 27 Uber Technologies Inc said the head of its self-driving vehicles unit, Anthony Levandowski, will step aside from his role for the remainder of the company's litigation with Waymo, the self-driving car division of Alphabet Inc.