Jan 20 Solombal'skiy Lesopil'no-derevoobrabatyvayushchiy Kombinat (Solombalsk LDK) :

* Says on Jan. 13 Arbitration Court of Arkhangelsk region declared bankruptcy of company and opened bankruptcy proceedings for six months Source text: bit.ly/1xs9Ys3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)