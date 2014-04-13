WASHINGTON, April 13 A major earthquake of
magnitude 7.5 struck off the coast of the Solomon Islands in the
Pacific Ocean on Sunday, triggering a tsunami warning in the
area, the U.S. Geological Survey and the Pacific Tsunami Warning
Center said.
The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.7 was
shallow, only 12.4 miles (35 km) below the seabed, and centered
73 miles (113 km) south of Kira Kira in the Solomon Islands,
which have been racked by a series of strong quakes in recent
days.
The Tsunami Warning Center said it was not yet known whether
a tsunami had actually been generated but a warning was in
effect in the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Doina Chiacu)