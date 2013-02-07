SYDNEY An earthquake with a preliminary 6.2 magnitude struck near the Solomon Islands on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, the latest in a series of aftershocks following a major tremor that sparked a tsunami which killed at least five people.

The latest quake was measured 10 km (6 miles) deep, 362 km east southeast of Kira Kira, near the epicentre of the 8.0 magnitude quake that hit on Wednesday.

There was no immediate tsunami warning or word of any further damage in the remote region. Houses were destroyed and an airport damaged by floodwaters in the Lata region on Wednesday after a series of tidal surges.

(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)