SINGAPORE An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which struck 17 km (11 miles) northwest of Auki, the capital of the province of Malaita, at a depth of 94 km (58 miles). No tsunami warning was issued.

(Reporting by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Robert Birsel)