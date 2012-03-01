FRANKFURT, March 1 United Arab
Emirates-based Microsol has made a binding offer for the
operating business of insolvent German solar group Solon
, Solon's insolvency administrator Ruediger Wienberg
said on Thursday.
Solon filed for insolvency in December, Germany's first
casualty of a sector crisis caused by oversupply of solar
modules, fierce pricing pressure and falling government support
for solar power.
This has already triggered a wave of bankruptcies in the
United States, most notably panel maker Solyndra LLC and
Evergreen Solar.
Wienberg did not disclose a purchase price, but said the
offer needed to be accepted by March 5 and that the German
cartel office had already agreed to the takeover.
"Finding a buyer for Solon so fast and in such a difficult
market environment is a clear success," Wienberg said.
Microsol had filed for the acquisition of Solon with the
German cartel office in January, but Wienberg said then that
there were still five or six parties interested and that no
decision had been made.