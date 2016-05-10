OSLO May 10 Shipping firm Solstad Offshore
, which provides service and construction vessels to
the oil industry, aims to secure a deal to ease its debt
covenants by the end of the second quarter, the company said on
Tuesday.
Solstad said late on Monday that negotiations regarding the
covenants were ongoing.
"We're in talks with the banks for relief ... we have a good
dialogue with the banks. We hope to land something in the second
quarter," Chief Financial Officer Sven Stakkestad told investors
and analysts.
The company is talking to all its ten banks, he added.
