BRIEF-Beijing StarNeto Technology sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 5 pct to 20 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 18.8 million yuan to 21.5 million yuan
Oct 2 Solteq Plc :
* Says will start co-operation negotiations concerning termination of 20 employments at most and temporary layoffs maximum of 20 persons
* Says does not expect negotiations to have impact on previous revenue and financial result estimates for current year
