BRIEF-Marfin investment Group results after taxes amounted to a loss of 85 million euros
* Consolidated revenues amounted to 1.10 billion euros ($1.20 billion)in 2016, a 3 percent decline versus 2015
Dec 11 Solteq Plc :
* Solteq - internal arrangement of business operations
* Says Enterprise Asset & Service Business Management -segment is transferred to a new subsidiary which is completely owned by company
* Says business transfer arrangement will be executed on 1.1.2015
* Says purpose of arrangement is to enhance group's operations and controllability by dividing different business models to separate companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO Brian Roberts' FY 2016 total compensation was $33 million versus $36.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing