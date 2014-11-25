BRIEF-Mixi to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 2.2 million shares of its common stock on April 28
Nov 25 Solucom SA :
* H1 turnover 73.7 million euros versus 64.9 million euros last year
* H1 current operating margin 10.3 percent versus 10.2 percent last year
* H1 net income group share 4.3 million euros versus 3.7 million euros last year
* Joins Enternext PEA-PME 150 index
* Increases FY growth objective from 8 percent to 12 percent
* Confirms FY recurring operating margin objective between 11 and 13 percent
April 21 Swedish media group MTG said on Friday it was aiming to grow profits and sales this year after posting a quarterly profit just below market forecasts.