JAKARTA, April 29 Indonesian telecommunication operator PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk has launched a share sale to raise up to 3.9 trillion rupiah ($303 million), IFR reported on Wednesday.

The company is selling 312.8 million shares at a price range of 10,500 rupiah to 12,500 rupiah each, according to a term sheet seen by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the global coordinators for the offering. CIMB is the bookrunner while CLSA is the co-lead manager. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)