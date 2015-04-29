JAKARTA, April 29 Indonesian telecommunication
operator PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk has launched a
share sale to raise up to 3.9 trillion rupiah ($303 million),
IFR reported on Wednesday.
The company is selling 312.8 million shares at a price range
of 10,500 rupiah to 12,500 rupiah each, according to a term
sheet seen by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the global coordinators for
the offering. CIMB is the bookrunner while CLSA is the co-lead
manager.
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata;
Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)