Dec 15 Specialty chemicals maker Solutia
Inc declared its first dividend since emerging from
bankruptcy in 2008, and forecast a 10-15 percent rise in 2012
earnings.
It will pay a quarterly dividend of 3.75 cents a share in
March to shareholders of record as on Feb. 15, it said in a
statement.
Solutia also forecast 2012 adjusted earnings of $2.00-$2.30
a share, above the $2.00 it expects for 2011. Analysts expect
$2.24 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The St. Louis-based company expects 2012 revenue at
$2.12-$2.27 billion, while analysts, on average, expect a
revenue of $2.23 billion.
Solutia shares closed at $14.89 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.