* Said on Wednesday to join Enternext PEA-PME 150 index

* Index offers a benchmark of 150 companies, out of different industry sectors, that belong to the 80 percent most liquid securities traded on the Euronext and Alternext markets in Paris

* Investors can buy shares for up to 75,000 euro each while still benefiting from the fiscal advantages of the French PEA-PME program

