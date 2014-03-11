BRIEF-Corum Group announces appointment of David Clarke as CEO
* Appointment of David Clarke as chief executive officer of company, effective from 24 January 2017
BRUSSELS, March 11 Solvay SA : * Final phase of EU clearance process - commission puts Solvay and Ineos remedy package up for market testing * Says discussions with the commission will continue during the market testing phase * Remedy package will be tested in lieu of the remedy package initially submitted on February 27th * The parties are confident that the proposed joint venture will ultimately secure clearance. * Ineos, Solvay will continue to run their businesses separately until completion of transaction
* Appointment of David Clarke as chief executive officer of company, effective from 24 January 2017
* JAMES FLYNN REPORTS 5.83 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC AS OF JANUARY 12 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2jqsktO Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to aggregate of 10.73 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: