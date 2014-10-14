Oct 13 Belgian chemicals company Solvay SA
has won a contract to provide plastic for Apple Inc's
latest smartphone iPhone 6 handsets, Bloomberg said on
Monday.
Solvay will supply polyether ether ketone polymer (PEEK) a
colorless thermoplastic polymer, for internal parts of the
iPhone 6 models, Bloomberg reported, citing people with
knowledge of the situation.
Neither Solvay nor Apple could immediately be reached for
comment.
Apple's new iPhones, which became available in September,
logged a record 4 million pre-orders on the first day.
PEEK, used in various industries like medical, aerospace and
automotive, is popular for its strength and rigidity and is
known to withstand high temperatures.
(Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)