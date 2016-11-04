FRANKFURT Nov 4 Solvay has attracted
buyout groups Blackstone and Platinum Equity as suitors
of its Acetow unit and is also short-listing bidders for its
nylon business as the Belgian chemicals group shifts its focus
to high-tech materials, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
Acetow, a maker of cellulose acetate tow mainly used in
cigarettes filters, had 542 million euros ($601 million) in
sales last year, down 16 percent. Final bids are due Nov. 14,
one of the people said, adding Blackstone was seen as a front
runner in the auction.
Suitors for the nylon business include petrochemicals group
Ineos, investor Leonard Blavatnik's Access Industries and
several buyout firms including Apollo, Advent, Bain, SK Capital
and Triton.
Solvay, Ineos, Blackstone, Bain and Advent declined to
comment. Officials at the other bidders were not immediately
available for comment.
($1 = 0.9011 euros)
(Additional reporting by Claire Ruckin in London; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)