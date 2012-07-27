* Reiterates 2012 forecast

* Record results in specialty polymers, consumer chemicals

* Shares strongest in FTSEurofirst 300 (Adds analyst comment, share movement)

By Ben Deighton

BRUSSELS, July 27 Belgian chemicals and plastics group Solvay SA reiterated its full-year forecast as its high growth divisions and cost cuts offset tough conditions in its PVC operations.

The maker of PVC used for building and soda ash used to make glass said its second-quarter recurring core profit fell by 6 percent to 565 million euros ($694.95 million), less than the 12 percent decline to 531 million euros predicted on average by 11 banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

Solvay's shares rose by as much as 10 percent at 0733 GMT, a high not seen since mid-May, making them the strongest riser in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares.

Solvay has suffered as a struggling construction sector buys less of its PVC for use in drainage pipes and window frames.

However, the company, which bought French specialty chemicals group Rhodia last year for 3.4 billion euros, is now benefiting from record results in the divisions on which it has pinned its growth hopes.

"The quality of the numbers is good because it's really the growth drivers that performed well," said Filip De Pauw, an analyst at ING.

"It's a beat on consensus, it's a quality beat, and they reiterated full-year guidance."

It made record results in its specialty polymers division, due to strong demand for high performance materials in the oil and gas, water and healthcare sectors, and in its consumer chemicals division, which supplies ingredients for skin and hair care products.

Earlier this month, Dutch peer AkzoNobel NV, the world's largest paints maker and owner of the Dulux brand, warned of a tough economic environment ahead, while BASF forecast a likely decline in profit at its core chemicals business.

However, despite tough conditions in its key PVC operations, Solvay said that the strong performance of its growth divisions and its cost savings program mean that it expected to make a recurring core profit this year roughly the same as last year.

In the past month, Solvay's shares have fallen by around 9 percent as investors have fretted that it may have to trim its forecast due to the torrid European markets.

In its PVC operations, Solvay said it continued to suffer from low demand and difficult market conditions.

Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Clamadieu said in May that the company may consider selling off its PVC operations "in a few years". ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and David Cowell)