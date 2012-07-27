BRUSSELS, July 27 Belgian chemicals and plastics group Solvay SA reiterated its full-year forecast as cost cuts and its high growth divisions helped mitigate tough conditions in its PVC operations.

The maker of PVC used for building and soda ash used to make glass, said its second quarter recurring core profit fell by 6 percent to 565 million euros ($694.95 million) less than the 12 percent decline to 531 million euros predicted on average by 11 banks and brokerages polled by Reuters. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)