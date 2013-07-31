BRUSSELS, July 31 Brussels-based chemicals firm
Solvay cut its forecast for 2013 on Wednesday saying
the economic context had become 'more challenging'.
It expects its core profit to be broadly the same as the 2.1
billion euros ($2.78 billion) it made in 2012, whereas it had
said in May it hoped to improve on last year's performance.
It said its second-quarter core profit fell 14 percent to
487 million euros, not quite as bad as a 17 percent decline to
471 million euros expected on average by seven banks and
brokerages polled by Reuters.
($1 = 0.7547 euros)
