LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - Belgian chemicals maker Solvay on
Monday opened books on a two-part hybrid euro benchmark bond,
furthering the product's migration away from its roots in the
utilities sector and into more cyclical and higher beta
industries.
Following a pan-European roadshow last week, the company,
rated Baa1/BBB+ by Moody's/S&P at the senior level, started
marketing a perpetual non-call 5.5-year tranche with initial
price thoughts at mid-swaps plus 325bp area, and a perpetual
non-call 10-year part at mid-swaps plus 370bp area, both for
pricing later in the day.
BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are
running the deal, with HSBC acting as sole structuring adviser
and sole global co-ordinator. ING has been mandated as passive
bookrunner.
Proceeds will help finance the company's acquisition of US
firm Chemlogics, announced in early October.
The new securities are expected to be rated two notches
below senior, at Baa3/BBB-.
