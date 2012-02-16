* Q4 core profit down 23 pct at 355 mln euros vs 411 mln forecast

* Took 50 mln eur impairment as used up inventories

* Sees uncertain conditions in Europe

* Shares up as much as 8 pct to five-month high (Recasts, updates shares, adds analyst comments)

BRUSSELS, Feb 16 Chemicals and plastics firm Solvay said on Thursday it was experiencing a broad market recovery after a sell-off of inventories depressed its fourth-quarter profit.

Shares in the 150-year-old Belgian company opened down 5 percent as investors initially focused on the weaker figures, then recovered to be as much as 8 percent higher.

Solvay, the world's largest maker of soda ash, an ingredient for glass, said that while conditions in Europe and some market segments were uncertain it was witnessing a gradual overall recovery.

"Some confidence is coming back on one side, and on the other side there is also an actual need to buy products because their inventories are empty," said Jacques van Rijckevorsel, the head of the plastics division, which took the biggest hit at the end of the year.

Solvay said fourth-quarter recurring core profit fell 23 percent to 355 million euros ($464 million), well below the 411 million euro average forecast in a Reuters poll.

However these results, now incorporating results from recently acquired French specialty chemicals group Rhodia, included a 50 million euros hit from converting inventories into cash designed as a defence against in uncertain economic times.

"Initially you could say this is a very weak set of numbers," said Petercam analyst Jan van den Bossche.

"But you need to balance this with the fact that there was 50 million euros of inventory impairments in the overall group profitability, so if you extract that then you would come much closer to the consensus."

Solvay said that sales of vinyls fell by 10 percent in Europe in the fourth quarter as the sovereign debt crisis made customers cautious about holding stocks of vinyls, a plastic used in building and consumer goods.

Its buy-out of Rhodia last year lifted its exposure to faster growing markets such as China and Brazil to 40 percent, and allowed it to further tap into higher-margin specialty chemicals.

Dutch peer AkzoNobel NV also saw its shares swing from negative into positive territory during the day as investors took a second look at disappointing full-year profits and took heart from the fact the company was passing on raw material prices. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Will Waterman and Jodie Ginsberg)