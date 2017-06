BRUSSELS Feb 16 Belgian chemicals and plastics maker Solvay said on Thursday market conditions are improving after a poor performance of its vinyls division in Europe contributed to it missing profit expectations for the fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter recurring core profit for the quarter was 355 million euros ($463.84 million), including for the first time results from French specialty chemicals group Rhodia, which it bought for 3.4 billion euros last year.

That was less than 411 million euros expected in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)