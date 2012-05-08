BRUSSELS May 8 Belgian chemicals group Solvay
could consider selling its PVC operations "in a few
years", incoming chief executive Jean-Pierre Clamadieu said on
Tuesday.
"Let's put ourselves at work, improve the strategic
positioning of the business, its competitiveness, its ability to
generate cash and we'll see," Clamadieu said, when asked if he
had plans to sell the PVC operations.
"I am very open regarding what could happen in a few years,"
he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of Solvay's
shareholders in Brussels.
