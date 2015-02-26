* Q4 core profit 414 mln euros vs 400 mln expected

* Increases dividend 6.3 pct to 3.40 euros

* Says expects earnings momentum to continue into 2015 (Adds details on outlook, share reaction, CEO comment)

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 Belgian chemicals group Solvay on Thursday said it would pay out more to its shareholders after its core profit for the fourth quarter beat expectations, as the group was able to raise its prices faster than raw material costs increased.

Core profit, adjusted for one off items (REBITDA) increased 10.5 percent in the fourth quarter to 414 million euros ($470.43 million), above the 400 million expected in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

The company said it hoped to sustain its earnings performance in 2015 but stopped short of giving a full outlook, which it traditionally does at its first quarter results.

"We are confident as we enter into the new year, that the dynamic we've seen in 2014 will continue," Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Clamadieu told a conference call.

Analysts polled by Reuters are currently expecting a 9.5 percent increase in core profit for 2015.

Shares of the company rose as much as 4.4 percent in early Thursday trading, making them the strongest performers on the STOXX 600 European Chemicals Index.

Profits grew by a third at the company's Advanced Formulations unit, which makes a range of products from cosmetics to lubricants used in the oil and gas industry.

The group's biggest unit by profit contribution, Performance Chemicals, which makes soda ash for glass and supplies the pharma and animal feed industries, grew core earnings by 6 percent.

Solvay said this was due to better prices for its products and an efficiency programme making up for higher costs.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 3.40 euros this year, a 6.3 percent increase from last year. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the dividend to remain broadly unchanged.

For the year as a whole, core profit grew 11 percent, above the group's guidance of a high single-digit percentage rise.

Solvay said it had also reduced its net debt by 363 million euros from the same period last year to 778 million euros at the end of 2014. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Jon Boyle)