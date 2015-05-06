* Q1 REBITDA 502 mln euros vs 459 mln expected

* Net debt doubles from Q4 to 1.4 bln euros in Q1

* Shares fall 2 pct in early trading (Recasts, adds details on cash flow)

By Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS, May 6 Belgian chemicals group Solvay saw a sharp increase in the cash it used up in the first quarter following higher investments at the start of the year, it said on Wednesday, sending its shares 2 percent lower.

Solvay said it saw a cash outflow of 344 million euros ($386 million), with its debt level doubling to 1.4 billion euros from the end of 2014.

The group said this was because it was spreading its investments more evenly throughout the year, which it had not done previously. It also blamed taxes it had to pay after selling off units.

Solvay's shares, up about 20 percent since the start of the year, fell by 2 percent in early trading.

"We believe free cash flow is set to be a key driver for the shares this year and investors will likely be disappointed by the result in Q1," JP Morgan analysts said in a note to clients.

Core profit adjusted for one-off items (REBITDA) rose 12 percent in the first quarter to 502 million euros, well above the 459 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

The number included a 30 million euro gain on a Medicare insurance policy for its retired workers in the United States.

Solvay said it expected solid core profit growth for 2015 as a whole.

Before Wednesday's announcement, analysts on average expected 2015 REBITDA growth of about 10 percent, following an 11 percent rise in 2014.

Profits at the company's Advanced Formulations unit, which makes a range of products from cosmetics to lubricants used in the oil and gas industry, fell because of lower demand from North American oil and gas markets.

Solvay's Advanced Materials unit, which makes plastics and rare earth ingredients such as for energy saving light bulbs, became the company's largest unit by profit, growing core profit by 19 percent.

Solvay said this was caused by strong volume growth in the automotive and smart devices markets.

($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Mark Potter)