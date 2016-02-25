(Adds analyst comment, share reaction)

BRUSSELS Feb 25 Belgian chemicals group Solvay said core profit would increase by high-single digits in 2016, though volatile markets and inventory changes among smart device manufacturers meant most of the growth would come in the second half.

The group, which in July agreed to buy U.S. peer Cytec for $5.5 billion, said recurring core profit (REBITDA) would grow by high-single digits in 2016 including the acquisition.

Shares of Solvay rose as much as 7 percent in early Thursday trading, making them one of the strongest gainers on the FTSEurofirst 300 Index of leading European shares.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said financial markets could now increase their forecasts for 2016 REBITDA.

"Three percent REBITDA upgrades are possible if consensus can get comfortable with the group's suggestion that growth will be 'back-end loaded'," the Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note to clients after Solvay's statement on Thursday.

In June, before the acquisition was announced, Solvay had said REBITDA should grow by 10 percent on average between 2013 and 2016, but analysts had not expected it to meet that target.

In the fourth quarter of 2015, core profit (REBITDA), adjusted for one-off items, rose 4 percent to 429 million euros ($473 mln), below the 431 million expected in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts. For 2015 as a whole, core profit grew by 9.6 percent. ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Susan Fenton)