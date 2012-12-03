LONDON, Dec 3 (IFR) - Solvency II, responsible for an
ongoing EUR500bn asset shift towards credit and away from
equities, could drive corporate bond spreads 60bp tighter over
the next five years, AXA investment management strategists said
on Monday.
The structural tilt in the market towards debt securities
would continue to encourage insurers to reduce equity exposure
in favour of less volatile short-term fixed income assets - like
corporates, said AXA strategists Mathieu L'Hoir and Mathilde
Sauve in a report.
Although not yet fully implemented, the incoming regulation
has already raised corporate bonds' appeal as a low-risk asset
class, reflected in a 80bp contraction on spreads since 2009.
The iTraxx Main index has tightened by 30% since the start
of 2009 and the iTraxx Crossover by a staggering 52%, and these
low funding costs have encouraged corporations to issue EUR212bn
of bonds in 2012.
Strip out speculative grade deals, and supply drops to
around EUR180bn, still enough to outpace volumes for every year
in the last decade, except 2009 when companies rushed to build
precautionary cash buffers in the wake of the sub-prime crisis.
Solvency II, AXA says, could potentially bring down spreads
by a further 60bps, fuelling this supply wave anew and leading
to more funding records being broken.
Barclays strategists said on Monday that they expected
non-financial credits to issue EUR230bn worth of bonds next year
and other banks have made similar predictions.
Even though sovereign bonds have traditionally been regarded
as the safest asset class, AXA says government debt is unlikely
to be impacted as much.
"The estimated impact of rebalancing inflows is negligible,"
L'Hoir and Sauve write. They say that governments bonds have
seen a spread contraction of less than 10bp since 2009 - clearly
eclipsed by the contraction of corporate spreads.
Implementation of Solvency II is currently slated for
January 2015, but last month, Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of
the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
(EIOPA) said it was unlikely Solvency II would be brought in
before 2016.
However, he did say that EIOPA was looking at adopting some
elements of the new rules before the start date, according to
Reuters.
(Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers and Anil
Mayre)